iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Increased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,366 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,801,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.15. 20,512,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,022,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

