IOTA Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. IOTA has a market cap of $754.36 million and $10.97 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 271% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,114,679,008 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

