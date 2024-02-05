Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,903 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.70. 192,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,800. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

