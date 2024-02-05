Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stake Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,592 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $82,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.03. 3,520,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,976,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

