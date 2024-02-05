Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 11.4% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $428.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,114,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,506,438. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $430.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.43.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

