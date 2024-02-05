Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $44,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 176.6% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $428.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,876,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,323,480. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $430.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.43.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.