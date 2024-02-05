Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 653,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,184,202 shares.The stock last traded at $47.94 and had previously closed at $48.68.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
