Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 653,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,184,202 shares.The stock last traded at $47.94 and had previously closed at $48.68.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,636 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,477,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 636,478 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

