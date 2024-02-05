Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 653,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,184,202 shares.The stock last traded at $47.94 and had previously closed at $48.68.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,636 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,477,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,473,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 636,478 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

