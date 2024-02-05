Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Acquired by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,324 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 8.43% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 898,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 390,143 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 507,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 314,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,627 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 308,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 221,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1,696.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 205,598 shares during the last quarter.

PICB stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.03. 20,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,390. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

