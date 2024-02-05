Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 22,037 shares.The stock last traded at $31.43 and had previously closed at $31.65.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $545.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

