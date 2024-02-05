Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,618,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,865 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 33.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $505,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PXF traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,192. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.05. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

