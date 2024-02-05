International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.61%.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

