International Paper (NYSE:IP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $43.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get International Paper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Paper

International Paper Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of IP opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,792,000 after acquiring an additional 215,134 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.