International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.06

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 13900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
International Frontier Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$897,600.00, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.
International Frontier Resources Company Profile
International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.
