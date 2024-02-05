Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$235.00 to C$240.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Intact Financial traded as high as C$22.72 and last traded at C$208.31, with a volume of 42623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$210.72.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$225.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$206.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$201.03. The stock has a market cap of C$37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.59. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of C$6.39 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.2304582 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

