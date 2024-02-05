Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INSP stock opened at $218.03 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -192.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

