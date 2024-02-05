Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

UTHR opened at $213.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $204.44 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.91.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.