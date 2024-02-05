Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells 12,875 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $179.85 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $198.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.53 and a 200-day moving average of $176.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
