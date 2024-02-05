Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 1,844 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $26,701.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NETGEAR Price Performance

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 114,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTGR. StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,070,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

