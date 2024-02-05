Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $994,625.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $994,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at $35,153,787.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $81.87 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

