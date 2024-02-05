Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CAO Sells $1,759,387.20 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Chubb Price Performance
CB stock opened at $246.69 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $248.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 466.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 535,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.