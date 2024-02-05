Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases 3,723 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,416.91.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.51 per share, with a total value of C$95,100.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.47 per share, with a total value of C$142,050.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,900.00.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 935,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.16.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

WCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.85.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

