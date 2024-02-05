Insider Buying: Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Purchases 2,047 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 2,047 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $65,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,184. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Princeton Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,560. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.61.
Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.
Princeton Bancorp Company Profile
Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.
