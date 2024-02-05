Insider Buying: Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Purchases 2,047 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman acquired 2,047 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $65,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,184. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,560. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 372.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 197,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 76.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 41,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 205.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 39,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 345.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 32,073 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, paycheck protection program, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans.

