InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

NYSE IHT opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.16. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,408,981,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,408,981,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,944,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,605,056. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,673 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.