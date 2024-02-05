InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE IHT opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.16. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
