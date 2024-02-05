Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.46

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.46 and last traded at C$8.56, with a volume of 853059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.03.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$277.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.2230863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -423.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,947.06. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

