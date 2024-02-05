IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.840-11.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.84-11.33 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 6.6 %

IDXX stock traded up $34.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $561.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,637. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $531.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $573.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

