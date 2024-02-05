IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.84-11.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93-4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $527.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $531.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 114.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 157,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,022,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

