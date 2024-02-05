Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $242.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,648,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $268.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $269.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

