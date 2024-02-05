HubSpot’s (HUBS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $625.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $590.77.

HUBS stock opened at $612.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $556.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.31. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $342.32 and a fifty-two week high of $635.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of -170.11 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

