HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 531.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.77.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $612.39 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.32 and a 12 month high of $635.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $556.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.31.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at $307,195,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,659,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

