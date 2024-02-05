Hosking Partners LLP Sells 26,857 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,697 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 26,857 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $18,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,874 shares of the airline’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 179,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $14.33. 15,096,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,735,938. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

