Hosking Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Loews worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of L traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.55. 651,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $75.24.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

