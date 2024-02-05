Hosking Partners LLP Grows Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,826 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 222.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.93. 60,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.64. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

