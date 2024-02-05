Hosking Partners LLP Grows Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,509 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $15,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $180,187,000 after purchasing an additional 196,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after acquiring an additional 829,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $65.25. 383,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,977. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

