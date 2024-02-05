Hosking Partners LLP Buys 15,041 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.10. The stock had a trading volume of 78,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.12. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

