Hosking Partners LLP Buys 10,002 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.23. 1,370,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,955. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

