Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 582.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.23. 6,390,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,018,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

