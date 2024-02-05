Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 26,865 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,783,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,865 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $72,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 87,389 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 98,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 74,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 134,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.75. 5,875,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,373,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

