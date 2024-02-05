Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 112,092 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,362,201 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,092 shares during the period. Peabody Energy comprises about 1.6% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $35,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,831.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 346,187 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $8,062,695.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763,620 shares in the company, valued at $483,584,709.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,283,252 shares of company stock valued at $149,524,162. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.98. 1,843,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,040. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

