Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 394,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 647,464 shares.The stock last traded at $41.05 and had previously closed at $42.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

