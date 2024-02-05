Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 394,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 647,464 shares.The stock last traded at $41.05 and had previously closed at $42.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

