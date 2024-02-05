Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28-3.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.35 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.71-0.76 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HI

Hillenbrand Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,799 shares in the company, valued at $866,292.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.54 per share, for a total transaction of $124,788.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,434.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 1,255 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $49,873.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 21,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,292.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after buying an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after buying an additional 292,538 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at about $7,225,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 475,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,582,000 after buying an additional 118,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.