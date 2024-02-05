Heritage Trust Co Sells 72 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after purchasing an additional 553,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,393,000 after buying an additional 131,170 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after buying an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTN opened at $222.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $260.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vail Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.