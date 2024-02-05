Heritage Trust Co Sells 548 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 140,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $93.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

