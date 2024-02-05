Heritage Trust Co Sells 3,734 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

