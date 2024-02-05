Heritage Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $227.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

