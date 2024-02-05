Heritage Trust Co Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $101.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average of $117.60.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.