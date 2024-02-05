Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.00

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.80), with a volume of 159686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142 ($1.81).
Henderson EuroTrust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.26. The firm has a market cap of £299.78 million, a P/E ratio of 618.26 and a beta of 0.87.
About Henderson EuroTrust
Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson EuroTrust
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson EuroTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson EuroTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.