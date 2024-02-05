Head to Head Survey: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) vs. Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN)

Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN – Get Free Report) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Enertech and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A Texas Instruments 37.16% 39.96% 20.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Texas Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Solar Enertech has a beta of 52.15, indicating that its share price is 5,115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Solar Enertech and Texas Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Enertech 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Instruments 3 8 6 0 2.18

Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $173.95, indicating a potential upside of 9.26%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Solar Enertech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solar Enertech and Texas Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas Instruments $17.52 billion 8.25 $6.51 billion $7.06 22.55

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Enertech.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Solar Enertech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Enertech

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls. The company markets its products primarily to solar panel installers, who incorporate those modules into their power generating systems that are sold to end-customers located in Europe, Australia, North America, and China. It markets its solar cells and modules under the SolarE brand name. The company was formerly known as Safer Residence Corporation and changed its name to Solar EnerTech Corp. in April 2006. Solar EnerTech Corp. was incorporated in 2004 is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and logic and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in project high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. It markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

