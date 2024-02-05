Head to Head Analysis: Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) versus Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) and Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Gracell Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagonist Therapeutics $26.58 million 57.48 -$127.39 million ($2.62) -10.11 Gracell Biotechnologies $60,000.00 12,367.37 -$88.08 million ($1.05) -9.72

Gracell Biotechnologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Protagonist Therapeutics. Protagonist Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gracell Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagonist Therapeutics N/A -54.66% -49.37% Gracell Biotechnologies N/A -37.40% -31.24%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Protagonist Therapeutics and Gracell Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Protagonist Therapeutics and Gracell Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gracell Biotechnologies 0 4 4 0 2.50

Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.07%. Gracell Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $13.14, indicating a potential upside of 28.73%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than Gracell Biotechnologies.

Risk & Volatility

Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gracell Biotechnologies has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Gracell Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gracell Biotechnologies beats Protagonist Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's product candidates also comprise GC007g, a donor-derived CD19-directed allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of r/r B-ALL; and GC502, a TruUCAR-enabled dual CD19- and CD7 -directed, off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. In addition, it has a portfolio of earlier stage product candidates targeting various cancer indications, such as hematologic cell malignancies and solid tumors. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

